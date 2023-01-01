Chicken salad in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$26.00
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$14.00
with light mayo, red seedless grapes & pecans on choice of toasted bread
|CHICKEN SALAD PLATE
|$15.00
all white meat chicken breast with red seedless grapes, celery, light mayonnaise & pecans on bed of fresh greens, with slice tomato & toast points
|BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET SALAD
|$19.00
over baby greens topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, chopped tomato, balsamic vinaigrette