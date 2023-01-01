Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Locust Valley

Go
Locust Valley restaurants
Toast

Locust Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave

107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$26.00
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
Buckram Stables Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buckram Stables Cafe

31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
with light mayo, red seedless grapes & pecans on choice of toasted bread
CHICKEN SALAD PLATE$15.00
all white meat chicken breast with red seedless grapes, celery, light mayonnaise & pecans on bed of fresh greens, with slice tomato & toast points
BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET SALAD$19.00
over baby greens topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, chopped tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Buckram Stables Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Locust Valley

Sliders

Ravioli

Mahi Mahi

Chili

Fish And Chips

Cake

Clams

Tacos

Map

More near Locust Valley to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Glen Cove

No reviews yet

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston