Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Locust Valley

Go
Locust Valley restaurants
Toast

Locust Valley restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave

107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
Buckram Stables Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buckram Stables Cafe

31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS with FRIES$18.50
waffle fries / honey mustard
CHICKEN FINGERS$15.00
with side of honey mustard
CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES$17.00
add on price with choice of waffle fries or sweet potato fries
More about Buckram Stables Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Locust Valley

Mussels

Lobsters

Quesadillas

Waffles

Buffalo Wings

Sea Scallops

Mahi Mahi

Cake

Map

More near Locust Valley to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Glen Cove

No reviews yet

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston