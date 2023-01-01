Cobb salad in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$26.00
|Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$28.00
|Lobster Cobb Salad
|$29.00
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|COBB SALAD
|$24.00
roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon & crumbled bleu cheese tossed with field greens and choice of dressing
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, & crumbled bleu cheese tossed over field greens with choice of house made dressing