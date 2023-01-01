Fish and chips in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Tempura battered cod, fries, remoulade
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|FISH & CHIPS
|$28.00
lightly breaded, fried filet of sole. Choose 1 side; waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house salad or caesar salad
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
lightly breaded & deep fried filet of sole, served with choice of one side