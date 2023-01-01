Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Locust Valley
/
Locust Valley
/
Lentil Soup
Locust Valley restaurants that serve lentil soup
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$12.00
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
Avg 4.4
(222 reviews)
SOUP ~ LENTIL
$0.00
*gluten free*, house made with fresh ingredients
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
