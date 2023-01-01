Mahi mahi in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$31.00
Sautéed escarole, sweet potato puree, creole sauce
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|CAJUN BLACKENED MAHI MAHI
|$32.00
served with rice & vegetable medley
|TWIN MAHI MAHI BAJA TACOS
|$16.00
with chopped peppers, onions, jalapeños & topped with chipotle mayo
|GRILLED MAHI MAHI
|$21.00
over house or caesar salad