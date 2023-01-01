Pies in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve pies
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|SHEPPARD'S PIE
|$29.00
ground lamb, topped & baked with mashed potatoes, served with choice of house or Caesar salad
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$25.00
served with side house or caesar salad
|SNICKERS CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$7.50
heavenly combination of peanut butter mousse, chopped Snickers®, caramel, peanuts, milk & dark chocolate on a chocolate crumb crust