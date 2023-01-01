Shrimp salad in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve shrimp salad
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$28.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|BEET SALAD with COCONUT SHRIMP
|$24.00
over mixed greens with roasted red beets, roasted red peppers, sliced green apples, grilled asparagus, cranberry goat cheese, glazed pecans & champagne vinaigrette, glazed walnuts, champagne vinaigrette
|PINEAPPLE SALAD WITH COCONUT SHRIMP
|$24.00
over arugula with sliced pineapple, cranberry goat cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled asparagus, glazed walnuts & champagne vinaigrette