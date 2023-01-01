Sliders in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve sliders
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Chicken Sliders
|$16.00
|Slider Special
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|TWIN SHORT RIB SLIDERS
|$16.00
with natural sauce, topped with melted mozzarella & side of house made coleslaw
|TWIN BRISKET SLIDERS
|$16.00
topped with natural sauce, melted mozzarella & side of house made coleslaw
|TWIN BEEF SLIDERS
|$16.00
with cheese extra $1 / american / Swiss / mozzarella / cheddar