Tacos in Locust Valley
Locust Valley restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
The Brass Rail - 107 Forest Ave
107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos*
|$16.00
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$16.00
More about Buckram Stables Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buckram Stables Cafe
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley
|TWIN MAHI MAHI BAJA TACOS
|$16.00
with chopped peppers, onions, jalapeños & topped with chipotle mayo
|TWIN CHICKEN BAJA TACOS
|$16.00
with chopped peppers, onions, jalapeños & topped with chipotle mayo
|TWIN SHRIMP BAJA TACOS
|$16.00
with chopped peppers, onions, jalapeños & topped with chipotle mayo