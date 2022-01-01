Go
The Lodge Sports Grille

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

501 Fairview Avenue North • $$

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE OF FRIES$4.00
BLTA$15.50
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.
THREE CHEESE MAC$14.50
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
PRIME RIB DIP$19.50
Sliced prime rib with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus.
NACHOS$11.00
A giant portion of tortilla chips covered in a blend of cheeses,
jalapeños, green onions, black beans and corn topped with
guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Add chicken, pork or beef for $4 or diced steak for $5.
THE LODGE BURGER$18.50
Ground elk and beef patty infused with Lodge IPA, topped with Jack cheese, Sriracha candied bacon, pickled cucumber slaw and garlic aioli.
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$14.00
Panko coated jumbo shrimp, flash fried and tossed in a sweet chili and garlic sauce.
LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB$14.50
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
BONELESS WINGS 3/4 LB$14.50
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
With Utensils
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

501 Fairview Avenue North

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

