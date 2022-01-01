Go
The Lodge Sports Grille

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

107 Lake Street • $$

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)

Popular Items

BLTA$14.00
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
Charred brussel sprouts touched off with spicy balsamic apricot glaze and topped with dried cranberries and diced red bell pepper.
HUSKY BIG DAWG$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD$14.00
Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
SIDE OF FRIES$4.00
PICKLE FRIES$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
BLEU CHEESE BRUIN$16.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese and garlic aioli.
THREE CHEESE MAC$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB$12.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
SKOOKI$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

107 Lake Street

Kirkland WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

