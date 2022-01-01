Go
The Lodge Sports Grille

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

7928 Mukilteo Speedway • $$

Avg 4.2 (1332 reviews)

Popular Items

GHOST STEAK BURGER$18.00
Chef Oscar’s award-winning burger. Ground steak and tender beef, fresh garlic and chef herbs, infused with Radeberger pilsner and topped off with Amera Melt cheese, ghost pepper, membrillo glaze and spinach.
LODGE WINGS 1.5 LB$25.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP$13.50
Extra sharp Tillamook white cheddar grilled on artisan sourdough bread and served with a cup of our house made tomato soup.
Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
HUSKY BIG DAWG$17.50
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$8.00
WEDGE SALAD$12.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce wedge topped with candied pecans, bacon bits, Bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, your choice of ranch or Bleu cheese.
Add chicken for $4 or steak for $5.
BLTA$15.50
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.
STEAK SALAD$18.50
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Bleu cheese crumbles and diced red onion, cucumber and avocado tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of steak grilled to order.
LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB$14.50
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
FISH & CHIPS$18.50
Three pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7928 Mukilteo Speedway

Mukilteo WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
