The Lodge Sports Grille

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4209 SW Alaska St • $$

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)

Popular Items

PEPPERED STEAK STRIPS$14.50
Toasted peppercorn, tossed in Kalbi sauce, fried jalapeños.
BLTA$15.50
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.
BONELESS WINGS 1.5 LB$25.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
PICKLE FRIES$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
POUTINE$13.50
Hot sidewinder fries topped with tender slow roasted pulled pork, gravy, melted cheese and green onion.
ROASTED TOMATO SOUP BOWL$9.00
Fire roasted tomatoes made into a Creamy Tomato Soup.
PRIME RIB DIP$19.50
Sliced prime rib with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4209 SW Alaska St

Seattle WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
