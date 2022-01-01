Lodi restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Lodi
1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
315 S Cherokee Ln, Lodi
|Popular items
|4 Chicken strips w/ side
|$12.99
|Beyond Burger with side
|$12.99
|Chef Salad Half
|$10.99
Pietro’s
317 E Kettleman Lane, Lodi
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
Spaghetti pasta and meatballs in your choice of meat or marinara sauce.
|Housemade Bread
|$4.00
One loaf of our house bread and garlic butter.
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Side garden salad. Dressing served on the side.
High Water Brewing
927 Industrial Way, Lodi
|Popular items
|House Grilled Tri Tip Sandwich
|$16.00
Tender Slices of House Smoked Tri-Tip with a Spicy Chimichurri Mayonnaise on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.
|Corned Beef "Breuben" Sandwich
|$16.00
Tender Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese Piled High on Marbled Rye with Thousand Island Dressing and our Special Mustard Blend. Grilled to perfection on a Panini Press.
|Chicken Wings Single Order
|$10.00
Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.
The Farm Cafe
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Popular items
|Meat Breakfast Burrito - Takeout
|$14.00
Spinach tortilla, scrambled eggs, country potatoes or hash browns, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo. Served with a garnish of fruit and a side of fire roasted salsa.
|Chicken Apple Sandwich - Takeout
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast with a spicy honey mustard spread, cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced granny smith apples, and arugula on a ciabatta roll. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.
|Garden Salad - Takeout
|$10.00
Half or full size salad with leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, choice of dressing. Comes with a side of garlic bread.
FRUITS
Michael David Winery
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Popular items
|BBQ Tri-Tip Panini
|$17.00
House roasted tri-tip thinly sliced and topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, jack cheese and a little mayonnaise. Served on a French roll and grilled to perfection.
|Pesto Turkey Panini
|$16.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101, Lodi
The Greek Fork 2
24335 CA-99, Acampo, CA 95220, acampo