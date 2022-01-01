Lodi restaurants you'll love

Lodi's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Beer
Sandwich
BBQ
Asian fusion
Salad
Cake
Caterers
Must-try Lodi restaurants

Fire Wings Lodi image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Lodi

1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi

Avg 4.2 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about Fire Wings Lodi
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering

315 S Cherokee Ln, Lodi

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Chicken strips w/ side$12.99
Beyond Burger with side$12.99
Chef Salad Half$10.99
More about Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
Pietro’s Trattoria image

 

Pietro’s

317 E Kettleman Lane, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Spaghetti pasta and meatballs in your choice of meat or marinara sauce.
Housemade Bread$4.00
One loaf of our house bread and garlic butter.
Garden Salad$7.00
Side garden salad. Dressing served on the side.
More about Pietro’s
High Water Brewing image

 

High Water Brewing

927 Industrial Way, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Grilled Tri Tip Sandwich$16.00
Tender Slices of House Smoked Tri-Tip with a Spicy Chimichurri Mayonnaise on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.
Corned Beef "Breuben" Sandwich$16.00
Tender Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese Piled High on Marbled Rye with Thousand Island Dressing and our Special Mustard Blend. Grilled to perfection on a Panini Press.
Chicken Wings Single Order$10.00
Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.
More about High Water Brewing
The Farm Cafe image

 

The Farm Cafe

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Breakfast Burrito - Takeout$14.00
Spinach tortilla, scrambled eggs, country potatoes or hash browns, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo. Served with a garnish of fruit and a side of fire roasted salsa.
Chicken Apple Sandwich - Takeout$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast with a spicy honey mustard spread, cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced granny smith apples, and arugula on a ciabatta roll. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.
Garden Salad - Takeout$10.00
Half or full size salad with leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, choice of dressing. Comes with a side of garlic bread.
More about The Farm Cafe
Michael David Winery image

FRUITS

Michael David Winery

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Tri-Tip Panini$17.00
House roasted tri-tip thinly sliced and topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, jack cheese and a little mayonnaise. Served on a French roll and grilled to perfection.
Pesto Turkey Panini$16.00
More about Michael David Winery
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering

171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101, Lodi

Avg 4.7 (1541 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
Gianna’s Greek Fork image

 

Gianna’s Greek Fork

1327 W. Lockeford St, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gianna’s Greek Fork
Restaurant banner

 

Five Window Beer Co

9 W. Locust St, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Five Window Beer Co
Restaurant banner

 

The Greek Fork 2

24335 CA-99, Acampo, CA 95220, acampo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Greek Fork 2

