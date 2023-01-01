Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lodi

Go
Lodi restaurants
Toast

Lodi restaurants that serve calamari

Banner pic

 

The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi

110 W Oak St., Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
Calamari steak strips, preserved tomato tartar
More about The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi
Pietro’s Trattoria image

 

Pietro's

317 E Kettleman Lane, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Steak$26.00
Lightly breaded and grilled, finished with lemon and white wine. Served with roasted potatoes, vegetables.
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Lightly fried calamari strips. Served with tartar sauce and marinara.
Calamari Fritti-Half Tray$31.00
Feeds 10-12 people
More about Pietro's

Browse other tasty dishes in Lodi

Chef Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tomato Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Margherita Pizza

Tuna Salad

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Lodi to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston