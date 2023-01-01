Calamari in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve calamari
More about The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi
The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi
110 W Oak St., Lodi
|Calamari
|$15.00
Calamari steak strips, preserved tomato tartar
More about Pietro's
Pietro's
317 E Kettleman Lane, Lodi
|Calamari Steak
|$26.00
Lightly breaded and grilled, finished with lemon and white wine. Served with roasted potatoes, vegetables.
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Lightly fried calamari strips. Served with tartar sauce and marinara.
|Calamari Fritti-Half Tray
|$31.00
Feeds 10-12 people