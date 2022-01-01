Cheeseburgers in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Farm Cafe
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Cheeseburger - Takeout
|$12.00
1/3 lb. patty on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad.
All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.
|Double Cheeseburger - Takeout
|$15.00
Two, 1/3 lb. patties on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad.
All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.