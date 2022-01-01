Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Lodi restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

The Farm Cafe image

 

The Farm Cafe

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

Takeout
Cheeseburger - Takeout$12.00
1/3 lb. patty on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad.
All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.
Double Cheeseburger - Takeout$15.00
Two, 1/3 lb. patties on a bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with chips or potato salad.
All burger meat is sourced from 4H and FFA students and raised locally in San Joaquin Valley.
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering

315 S Cherokee Ln, Lodi

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
