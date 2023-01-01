Chipotle chicken in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Big Belly Deli Lodi
Big Belly Deli Lodi
1371 East Pine Street #12, Lodi
|Chipotle Chicken
|$12.95
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, 3 PEPPER COLBY CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO AND CHIPOTLE SAUCE ON CIABATTA
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.