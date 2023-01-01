Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Lodi restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Consumer pic

 

Big Belly Deli Lodi

1371 East Pine Street #12, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken$12.95
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, 3 PEPPER COLBY CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO AND CHIPOTLE SAUCE ON CIABATTA
More about Big Belly Deli Lodi
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane

2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

