Fried chicken sandwiches in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi
The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi
110 W Oak St., Lodi
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Organic free-range chicken, caramelized onion-confit, mint-yogurt, jalapeños, pickled onions, brioche, fries
More about The Farm Cafe
The Farm Cafe
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich - Takeout
|$17.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast tossed in our house-made hot sauce and dressed with mayo, pickles, and house-made coleslaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun and includes a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.