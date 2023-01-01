Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Lodi

Go
Lodi restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lodi
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Lodi restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi

110 W Oak St., Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Organic free-range chicken, caramelized onion-confit, mint-yogurt, jalapeños, pickled onions, brioche, fries
More about The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi
The Farm Cafe image

 

The Farm Cafe

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich - Takeout$17.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast tossed in our house-made hot sauce and dressed with mayo, pickles, and house-made coleslaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun and includes a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.
More about The Farm Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lodi

Hummus

Reuben

Tuna Salad

Cheesecake

Spinach Salad

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Lodi to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston