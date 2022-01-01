Greek salad in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve greek salad
High Water Brewing
927 Industrial Way, Lodi
|Greek Salad NO PROTEIN
|$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Banana Peppers Tossed with our Feta Vinaigrette and Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points.
The Farm Cafe
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Greek Salad - Takeout
|$11.00
Half or full size salad with leafy greens, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Greek dressing. Comes with a side of garlic bread.
|Greek Salad Wrap - Takeout
|$13.00
Leafy greens, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta and Greek dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.