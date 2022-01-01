Greek salad in Lodi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

High Water Brewing

927 Industrial Way, Lodi

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad NO PROTEIN$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Banana Peppers Tossed with our Feta Vinaigrette and Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points.
The Farm Cafe image

 

The Farm Cafe

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad - Takeout$11.00
Half or full size salad with leafy greens, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, Greek dressing. Comes with a side of garlic bread.
Greek Salad Wrap - Takeout$13.00
Leafy greens, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, feta and Greek dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.
