Hummus in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Lodi restaurants that serve hummus

High Water Brewing image

 

High Water Brewing

927 Industrial Way, Lodi

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Hummus$10.00
Roasted Carrot Hummus served with Toasted Pita Points.
More about High Water Brewing
Gianna’s Greek Fork image

 

Denis' Country Kitchen

1327 W. Lockeford St, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SM Hummus$5.00
More about Denis' Country Kitchen

