Hummus in
Lodi
/
Lodi
/
Hummus
Lodi restaurants that serve hummus
High Water Brewing
927 Industrial Way, Lodi
Avg 4
(104 reviews)
Carrot Hummus
$10.00
Roasted Carrot Hummus served with Toasted Pita Points.
More about High Water Brewing
Denis' Country Kitchen
1327 W. Lockeford St, Lodi
No reviews yet
SM Hummus
$5.00
More about Denis' Country Kitchen
