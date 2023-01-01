Pulled pork sandwiches in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101, Lodi
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions
High Water Brewing - Lodi
927 Industrial Way, Lodi
|Brewhouse Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Brewer’s 14-Hour House Smoked Succulent Pork Shoulder Topped with our Creamy Coleslaw on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll Drizzled with our take on the East North Carolina (Spicy) BBQ Sauce and Served on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.