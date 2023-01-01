Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Lodi

Go
Lodi restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lodi
  • /
  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Lodi restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering

171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101, Lodi

Avg 4.7 (1541 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions
More about Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
Item pic

 

High Water Brewing - Lodi

927 Industrial Way, Lodi

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Brewhouse Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Brewer’s 14-Hour House Smoked Succulent Pork Shoulder Topped with our Creamy Coleslaw on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll Drizzled with our take on the East North Carolina (Spicy) BBQ Sauce and Served on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.
More about High Water Brewing - Lodi

Browse other tasty dishes in Lodi

Reuben

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

Lobster Rolls

Spinach Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Map

More near Lodi to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston