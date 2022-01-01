Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Lodi restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane

2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#7 Reuben*$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#7 Reuben*$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

Map

Map

