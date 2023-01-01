Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lodi
  • /
  • Sweet Potato Fries

Lodi restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering

171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101, Lodi

Avg 4.7 (1541 reviews)
Takeout
Small Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
Large Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
Item pic

 

The Farm Cafe

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about The Farm Cafe

