Veggie sandwiches in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lodi
  • /
  • Veggie Sandwiches

Lodi restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Michael David Winery image

FRUITS

Michael David Winery - Bistro

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese on a French Roll. Served with chips or potato salad.
More about Michael David Winery - Bistro
Item pic

 

High Water Brewing - Lodi

927 Industrial Way, Lodi

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.00
Italian Herbs Tossed with a Bounty of Grilled Vegetables including: Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Yellow, Green, Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Roasted Tomatoes, Topped with Melted, Smoked Provolone Cheese and a Basil-Pesto Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll.
More about High Water Brewing - Lodi

