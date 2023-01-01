Veggie sandwiches in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Michael David Winery - Bistro
FRUITS
Michael David Winery - Bistro
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese on a French Roll. Served with chips or potato salad.
More about High Water Brewing - Lodi
High Water Brewing - Lodi
927 Industrial Way, Lodi
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$15.00
Italian Herbs Tossed with a Bounty of Grilled Vegetables including: Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Yellow, Green, Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Roasted Tomatoes, Topped with Melted, Smoked Provolone Cheese and a Basil-Pesto Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll.