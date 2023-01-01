Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Lodi
/
Lodi
/
Caesar Salad
Lodi restaurants that serve caesar salad
Essex Pizzeria
22 Essex Street, Lodi
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
More about Essex Pizzeria
Nino's Restaurant & Pizzeria
300 Harrison Ave, Lodi
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.00
More about Nino's Restaurant & Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Lodi
Chicken Parmesan
More near Lodi to explore
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Teaneck
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(791 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(125 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston