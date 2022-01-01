Go
LoDough Bakery

European Bread-focused Bakery located at the Dairy Block in the LoDo neighborhood in Denver, CO. Stop by to grab some Bread, Pastries, Jams and more.

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)

Popular Items

Jam$5.00
4oz Jar of Seasonal Jam
LoDough Box$31.00
Our LoDough Box is the perfect gift to make someone's day delicious.
The Box includes:
1 Danish
1 Scone
1 Hazelnut Crown
1 Banana Bread
1 Jam
1 Granola
Hazelnut Crown$5.25
Austrian Puff Pastry filled with hazelnut paste and brushed with apricot jam
Danish$5.25
Handrolled Puff Pastry Square filled with vanilla, lemon cream cheese, seasonal jam, and fruit.
Mother's Day Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$25.00
Mother's Day Pick up only! Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. Pick up between 10 am and 3pm
Baguette$6.00
Brioche Pullman 2 LB$14.00
Buttery light loaf. Perfect for Grilled Cheese, breakfast, and brunch.
Challa$9.00
Traditional Holiday Loaf, great for everyday use. Mild sweetness, no crust, great french toast, sandwiches or some butter, and Nutella
Sourdough Loaf 2LB$8.00
Organic Local Flour, our house bread is made with 20% whole wheat. Rich, sweet, nutty flavors and mild sourness. This bread goes well with anything.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
