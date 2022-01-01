LoFi Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
1323 J Street
Location
1323 J Street
Modesto CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dewz Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Galletto Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Bouquet Bar
All-Inclusive Wedding & Event Venue
Mango Crazy
We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.