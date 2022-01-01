Loft 21 - PA
Come in and enjoy!
606 N 2nd Street
Popular Items
Location
606 N 2nd Street
Harrisburg PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on: the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere.
To grow from our original concept and adapt in an ever maturing community.
To always offer exceptional products and service to our ever growing guild.
The Fix Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Lovedrafts Canteen
JB Lovedraft's MicroPub
Beer
Burgers
Nerds
Video
Games
Freaks
Geeks
Live
Music