Loft 21 - PA

606 N 2nd Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Firehouse Grilled Chicken and Shrimp$18.00
Fish Tacos$9.00
Fries$3.00
Pepsi$2.50
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Chicken Wings
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chicken Alfredo$15.00
606 N 2nd Street

Harrisburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
