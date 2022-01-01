loft hawaiian restaurant

Go
It was tough being a kid from the mainland spending summers on Oahu. My aunties, uncles and cousins always teased me, my brothers and sister about how funny we talked. Being a ko-tonk in Hawaii wasn’t easy but I got to eat delicious local Hawaiian foods. My fondest memories are of chasing the manapua truck through Waipahu, eating crackseed, and of course, shaved ice.
The best times were spent with my cousins at our beach house in Punaluu – eating saimin at midnight, gambling with the aunties, picking ogo with Mom and Dad at Ewa beach and watching Kikaida on TV.
I’ve always dreamt of running a restaurant and when the time came, I thought back to those summers in Punaluu. My hope is to bring the flavors and memories (minus the mosquitoes) of those Hawaiian summers to the mainland.
I hope you enjoy our food – a little Hawaii and a little California – blending the best of both great places.
Mahalo and enjoy,
Tad

2210 Artesia Boulevard

Popular Items

Island Style Chicken-tizer$7.95
5 pieces of our famous Island Style Fried Chicken. Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to a golden brown
Kalua Lumpia$7.95
Crispy egg rolls filled with Kalua Pork and cabbage
Extra Chicken Entree (6oz)$5.95
Side Sriracha$0.50
Side Katsu Sauce$0.50
Basket of French Fries$6.45
Spam Musubi$2.95
Hawaiian style sushi! Grilled Spam and steamed rice glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and wrapped in nori (seaweed)
Coca Cola$2.45
Side Hawaiian Hot Sauce$0.50
Side Chinese Dressing$0.50
Location

Torrance CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
