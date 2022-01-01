Go
loft hawaiian restaurant

Open today 11:30 AM - 7:30 PM

No reviews yet

3160 Pacific Coast Highway

Torrance, CA 90505

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Spam Musubi$2.95
Hawaiian style sushi! Grilled Spam and steamed rice glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and wrapped in nori (seaweed)
Island Style Fried Chicken$10.95
Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to golden perfection
Side Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
Bacon Fried Rice$12.45
Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
Side Katsu Sauce$0.50
Korean Barbequed Beef$15.45
Thinly sliced strips of tender tri-tip marinated in our sweet and savory sauce and grilled to perfection
2 Item Combination$19.95
Your choice of 2 proteins (Chicken Teriyaki, Island Style Fried Chicken, Asian Barbecued Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Korean Barbecued Beef, Chicken Katsu or Kalua Pork. Served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95.
Chicken Teriyaki$10.95
Grilled boneless, skinless chicken thighs topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu$14.45
Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.45
Iceberg lettuce tossed with shredded chicken breast, fried won ton, green onions and our sweet and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with our housemade salad dressing
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm

Location

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance CA 90505

Directions

