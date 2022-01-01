Go
LOFT18

LOFT18 is an interactive Sports Bar & Lounge designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service.

2313 Edwards St.

Location

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Trill Burgers

All orders will be ready at your designated pick up time.
If you come BEFORE your pick up time, your food will not be ready.... so don't ask.
If you come AFTER your pick up time, your food might be cold... we won't be able to re-make it, so don't be late!!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

B.B Lemon

Welcome to B.B. Lemon! A neighborhood eatery & bar. Dine-in w/ patio & cabana seating. Order curbside pickup or delivery direct from our website! 🍋

Sticky's Chicken

Come on in and enjoy!

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Beer & Food To Go!

