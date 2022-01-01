LOFT18
LOFT18 is an interactive Sports Bar & Lounge designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service.
2313 Edwards St.
Location
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
