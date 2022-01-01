Go
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que

This is a local staple that has been a pillar in Labelle since 1981. This is a must try. Please come in and enjoy. We'd love to serve you!

480 W. Hickpochee

Popular Items

Build Your Burger$11.49
Baby Back Ribs$19.45
Fall-off the bone goodness!
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Hand breaded fried to perfection chicken strips
Corn Nuggets$6.49
Sweet Corn Nuggets, crispy on the outside, moist in the inside.
LaBelle's Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Hand-pulled Pork on Kaiser roll or Texas toast
Smoked Chicken Dinner
Try this BBQ favorite
Sweet Tea$2.99
Smokin Spare Ribs
Meaty spare ribs, basted and slow smoked.
Chef Salad$9.99
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg & cheddar cheese. Topped with Ham & Turkey.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Slow smoked, succulent, Pulled Pork Roast
480 W. Hickpochee

Labelle FL

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
