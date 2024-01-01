Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Logan

Logan restaurants
Logan restaurants that serve cake

The Feed - Logan

428 E Front St, Logan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Jumbo house-made crab cake, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and lemon aioli
More about The Feed - Logan
Hocking Hills Bagel Company

40 North Market Street, Logan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cake Pops$2.50
More about Hocking Hills Bagel Company

