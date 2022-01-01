Go
Toast

LOGAN'S RUN RESTAURANT

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

816 Lafayette Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

816 Lafayette Rd

Hampton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whym Craft Pub & Brewery

No reviews yet

WHYM, Water Hops Yeast & Malt
Join us for expertly hand crafted Beer, Cocktails, & Food. Local Musicians, Music Bingo, Trivia, and other Live Entertainment.
View live draft, cocktail, and food menus at www.whym.beer
Fresh, local ingredients, scratch kitchen.
Family friendly, family operated, family owned
Large Patio, Al Fresco open air dinning room, lower level lounge.
We are handmade!

Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ginger and Clove Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston