Logan American restaurants you'll love

Go
Logan restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Logan

MayMoes image

 

MayMoes

981 South Main Street, Logan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Pasta$15.30
Gulf Shrimp Tossed in a Creole Tomato Cream Sauce, Mushrooms with Garlic Bread
Pick 1 Combo$13.70
Comes with one seafood choice, a bed of fries and a side of choice
Marrow Butter Burger$9.30
Smoked Bone Marrow compounded with butter and seasoning topped with American cheese on a hand pressed all Beef patty.
More about MayMoes
The Beehive Pub & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beehive Pub & Grill

255 S Main St, Logan

Avg 4.6 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.29
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast
BBQ Burger$11.89
bacon, cheddar, onion straw, bbw mayo bbq sauce
Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt$11.29
turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, toasted chibatta
More about The Beehive Pub & Grill
Elements Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Elements Restaurant

35 East 640 South, Logan

Avg 4.2 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Elements Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Logan

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Logan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bountiful

No reviews yet

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston