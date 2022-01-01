Logan American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Logan
More about MayMoes
MayMoes
981 South Main Street, Logan
|Popular items
|Shrimp Pasta
|$15.30
Gulf Shrimp Tossed in a Creole Tomato Cream Sauce, Mushrooms with Garlic Bread
|Pick 1 Combo
|$13.70
Comes with one seafood choice, a bed of fries and a side of choice
|Marrow Butter Burger
|$9.30
Smoked Bone Marrow compounded with butter and seasoning topped with American cheese on a hand pressed all Beef patty.
More about The Beehive Pub & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beehive Pub & Grill
255 S Main St, Logan
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
|$15.29
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast
|BBQ Burger
|$11.89
bacon, cheddar, onion straw, bbw mayo bbq sauce
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt
|$11.29
turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, toasted chibatta