Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Logan

Go
Logan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Logan
  • /
  • Bacon Cheeseburgers

Logan restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucky Slice Pizza

64 Federal Ave, Logan

Avg 4.5 (1313 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$17.49
A sauce of sweet relish and yellow mustard, topped with Mozzarella, Seasoned beef, Crumbled Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, and a drizzle of tangy BBQ Sauce.
Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$5.29
A sauce of sweet relish and yellow mustard, topped with Mozzarella, Seasoned beef, Crumbled Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, and a drizzle of tangy BBQ Sauce.
More about Lucky Slice Pizza
MayMoes image

 

MayMoes

981 South Main Street, Logan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Bacon Burger$10.95
Bodacious Beef Patty, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo on a Fresh Potato Bun.
Bacon Jalepeno Burger$10.60
More about MayMoes

Browse other tasty dishes in Logan

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chicken Pasta

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Logan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston