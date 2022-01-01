Burritos in Logan
Even Stevens Sandwiches
131 North Main St, Logan
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
The Beehive Pub & Grill
255 S Main St, Logan
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$10.99
pork, green chili sauce, flour tortilla, cheese, pico, rice pilaf and choice of veggie chili, soup or dinner salad