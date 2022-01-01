Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Logan

Logan restaurants
Logan restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

131 North Main St, Logan

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
The Beehive Pub & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beehive Pub & Grill

255 S Main St, Logan

Avg 4.6 (888 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Verde Burrito$10.99
pork, green chili sauce, flour tortilla, cheese, pico, rice pilaf and choice of veggie chili, soup or dinner salad
More about The Beehive Pub & Grill
Costa Vida - Logan image

 

Costa Vida - Logan

1309 North Main Street, Logan

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Logan
Costa Vida - Logan South image

 

Costa Vida - Logan South

756 s main street, Logan

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Logan South

