Pies in Logan

Logan restaurants
Logan restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucky Slice Pizza - Logan

64 Federal Ave, Logan

Avg 4.5 (1313 reviews)
Takeout
Shepard's Pie Slice$4.29
French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots
XXL Shepard's Pie$25.99
French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots
Lg Chicken Pot Pie$16.49
Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots
More about Lucky Slice Pizza - Logan
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven

256 N Main St, Logan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.00
Two fresh baked pumpkin cake cookies put together with a maple, marshmallow, cream cheese filling and topped with caramel and powdered sugar.
More about Jack's Wood-Fired Oven

