Logan's Alley

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

916 Michigan St NE • $$

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)

Popular Items

Jammy Jam Burger$10.25
ONE ¼ LB. BURGER ~BACON JAM ~ STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM ~ FRIED EGG ~ BACON ~ AMERICAN CHEESE
Caesar Salad$9.00
ROMAINE ~ PARMESAN CHEESE ~
HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS ~ CAESAR DRESSING
Classic Burger$10.50
TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ LETTUCE ~TOMATO ~ ONION ~ PICKLE ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN
P&P Fries$7.00
FRIES ~ GARLIC AIOLI ~ PARMESAN & PARSLEY
"Hot Things Are Hot" Mac & Cheese$13.00
CAVATAPPI ~ BEER CHEESE SAUCE ~ BACON ~BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS ~ BREAD CRUMBS ~ GREEN ONION~all profits from this item will be donated to cancer research
Party Fowls
HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS ~ FRIES ~ RANCH
The Rodeo Burger$11.50
TWO 1/4 LB SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ HAYSTACK ONIONS ~ SHREDDED LETTUCE ~ PICKLE ~ TOMATO ~ BBQ ~ MAYO ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN
Buffalo Wrap$10.25
CRISPY CHICKEN OR CRISPY CAULIFLOWER ~ BUFFALO SAUCE ~ SWISS ~ RED ONION ~ LETTUCE ~ RANCH
Hangover Tots$9.75
PILE OF TOTS ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~HOUSE-MADE SAUSAGE GRAVY ~ JALAPEÑOS ~OVER-EASY EGG
Fish N' Chips$11.00
BEER BATTERED FISH ~ FRIES ~ LEMON ~ TARTAR
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

916 Michigan St NE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
