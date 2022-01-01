Loganville restaurants you'll love
Foggy Bottom BBQ - Loganville
85 Ray Road, Loganville
|Pit Master Plate OO
|$22.00
The "big boy" option. Feast on your choice of 3 different smoked meats, including: pulled pork, smoked chicken, beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, smoked wings (3) or ribs (3 bones) . Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides.
|Slider Trio OO
|$11.00
Three sliders piled high with your choice of our hickory smoked meats. Comes with one side.
|Cajun Fried Ribs
|$12.00
Four individual bones lightly battered in our Cajun seasoning, and deep fried. Served with spicy ranch. A Foggy Bottom Original!
Boru Ramen - Loganville
3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101, Loganville
|Chickn-Chickn
|$12.79
Chicken Broth, Spicy ground chicken, Scallions, Egg, Brussell sprouts and Fish cake
|Mi-So Hot
|$12.79
Chicken Broth, Chicken or Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Corn, Miso Paste, Chili oil and Fish cake
|MILKSHAKES
|$4.99
Bubble tea milkshake
Barbi-Q's
157 C S Floyd Rd, Loganville
|Regular - BLT
|$5.95
Bacon piled high, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, topped with Mayo. Served on Texas Toast.
|Regular - Philly Steak
|$7.95
Tender Filet Mignon topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Roll
|2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
|$2.99
Philanthropy Grill and Ale House
2715 Loganville Hwy STE 720, Loganville
|The Michael
|$15.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
Pamendis Italian Grill
4060 Atlanta Hwy #1220, Loganville