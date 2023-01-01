Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Loganville

Go
Loganville restaurants
Toast

Loganville restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

Pamendis Italian - 4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220

4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220, Loganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Choc Cake$8.00
More about Pamendis Italian - 4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220
Banner pic

 

Barbi-Q's

157 C S Floyd Rd, Loganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
pumpkin cake balls$1.50
baylons carrot cake$4.00
Chocolate Cake$2.00
More about Barbi-Q's

Browse other tasty dishes in Loganville

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Grits

Stew

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Loganville to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (19 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (366 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1191 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston