Chicken salad in Loganville

Loganville restaurants
Loganville restaurants that serve chicken salad

J's Catering Services - 780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200

780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200, Loganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$4.50
More about J's Catering Services - 780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200
Barbi-Q's

157 C S Floyd Rd, Loganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb. Barbi's Heavenly Chicken Salad$12.95
Large Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Large - Grilled Chicken Salad$12.50
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
More about Barbi-Q's

