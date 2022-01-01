Go
Toast

Loggers Pizza + Beer

Voted Best Pizza in Douglas County Since 2013! You have to come see this new location. 70 seats inside. 40 outside. Fantastic food and beer. Great for dine-in or takeout.

1 NE Main Street, Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" BBQ Spotted Owl$27.00
BBQ chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onions, green peppers & BBQ sauce
Classic Pinwheels$9.00
Our version of garlic cheesy bread. Served with ranch or marinara.
Spuds$7.00
Sliced, battered fried potatoes.
16" Axman$30.00
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, beef, bacon and linguica
Ranch$0.50
Jalapeno Popper Pinwheels$12.00
Jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese, mozzarella and more stuffed into our world famous pinwheels. Served with house made ranch or marinara.
8" Pizza$10.00
16" Pepperoni$23.00
Lots of pepperoni & cheese
Boneless Wings$9.00
Chucks of chicken breast, battered and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce.
Bone-in Wings$13.00
Breaded and fried crispy in house. Tossed with your favorite sauce.
See full menu

Location

1 NE Main Street, Suite 101

Winston OR

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

1230 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR, 97471

Loggers Tap House - Roseburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Birria Boy Tacos

No reviews yet

We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.

THB

No reviews yet

2288 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR, 97471

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston