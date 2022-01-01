Go
LoHi Steakbar

When LoHi SteakBar came onto the scene 2009, it was one of the first restaurants to open in the emerging neighborhood of LoHi. Eleven years later, the hot spot remains a neighborhood favorite for both cocktails and dinner. LoHi SteakBar hits all the right notes with a polished vibe, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and one of the city’s best happy hours!

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3200 Tejon St • $$

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$5.00
egg, cheese, anaheim pepper & choice of bacon, chorizo, vegetarian, steak, everything
Flatiron Salad$18.00
sautéed kale, turnip, cippolini onion, smoked beef belly, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Baked Potato$8.00
baked russet potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.00
roasted with butter, salt & black pepper
Truffle Fries$18.00
tenderloin, demi glace, gruyère fondue, pickled red onion
Salmon Salad$16.00
spinach, blackberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette
LoHi Burger$16.00
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
Blue Smoke Burger$15.00
blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Salmon$27.00
Israeli couscous, pickled green bean, wilted winter greens, carrot potage, pistachio*
8 oz Flatiron$28.00
10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3200 Tejon St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

