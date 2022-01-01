Go
LoKal

Bringing sustainability & locally sourced burgers & beers paired with an industrial, raw edginess!

3190 Commodore Plaza

Popular Items

Kid's Cheeseburger$8.00
The LoKal$17.00
Grass-Fed Patty, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions, Arugula, Avocado, Honey Mustard
The Classic$17.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
Chef's Turkey Burger$16.00
Jack Cheese, Arugula, White Onions, LoKal Sauce, Challah Bun
Frita By Kush$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
Veggie Burger$15.00
Beets-Prunes-Oat Bran-Brown Rice Patty, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, White Onions, Mayonnaise, French’s Mustard, Honey Whole Wheat Bun
The Lokal Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Bacon, Tomatoes, Croutons, Avocado, Green Peas, Cucumbers, Swiss Cheese
Ronald's Better Half$17.00
Two 4oz Beef Patties, American Cheese, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
Juan's Fidy-Fidy$17.00
Burger Made From 50% Florida Beef - 50% Bacon, Jack Cheese, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Smoked Bacon, Mayonnaise
**Burger cannot be prepared rare or medium rare **
Chick Chop Sandwich$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onions, Avocado, Honey Mustard, Honey Whole Wheat Bun
Location

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

