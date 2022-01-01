Go
Lokanta Grill & Bar

Lokanta Grill & Bar offers sophisticated menu of
Anatolian, Greek and Mediterranean Fusion Cuisine…

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1520 Locust street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1217 reviews)

Popular Items

ARUGULA&BEETS SALAD$13.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, roasted carrots, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, pomegranate dressing
CHEESE PIZZA$6.00
CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES$9.00
ISRAELLI COUSCOUS$7.00
Asparagus, sundried tomato, basil, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
RICE PILAF$5.00
Jasmine rice with chick peas
GREEK SALAD$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
BREAD PUDDING W/ VANILLA GELATO$10.00
With chocolate chips, date, caramel sauce
MINI HUMUS$3.00
OLIVES & FETA$7.00
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, sundried tomato
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$8.00
Roasted brussels sprouts with bacon and gorgonzola cheese
Upscale
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1520 Locust street

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
