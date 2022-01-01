Lokanta
Lokanta Grill & Bar offers sophisticated menu of Anatolian, Greek and Mediterranean Fusion Cuisine.
At Lokanta Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
443 Main st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
443 Main st
Pleasanton CA
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
Come in and enjoy!
Inklings Coffee and Tea
Inklings Coffee & Tea Is A Specialty Coffee Shop In Downtown Pleasanton. Inklings Exists To Seek The Good Of The City. It’s Not Just About The Best Cup Of Coffee You’ve Ever Had; It’s About Creating A Place For The Community To Gather.