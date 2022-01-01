Go
Toast

Lokanta

Lokanta Grill & Bar offers sophisticated menu of Anatolian, Greek and Mediterranean Fusion Cuisine.
At Lokanta Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

443 Main st • $$

Avg 4.3 (1625 reviews)

Popular Items

TALAS$27.00
Filo dough, chicken breast, vegetables, asiago cheese, currants, green apple and coconut curry sauce
CHICKEN KEBAB COMBO PLATE$19.00
Chicken kebab, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce
KOFTE (TURKISH MEATBALLS)$16.00
Turkish beef meatballs with fresh tomato sauce
HUMUS$12.00
Garbanzo bean, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, herbs and pitta bread
LAMB TENDER SKEWER$10.00
One Lamb skewer comes with chimichurri sauce
SPANAKOPITA$13.00
Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta
cheese
GREEK SALAD$14.00
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
TZATZIKI$12.00
Greek yogurt, cucumber, mint, garlic, fresh dill .
Comes with choice of pitta bread or lavash chips
LAMB BURGER$20.00
Caramelized onion, tomato, butter lettuce and roasted potatoes Choice of Feta Cheese or Cheddar Cheese
GYRO WRAP$19.00
Red onion, butter lettuce, tomato and sweet paprika yogurt sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

443 Main st

Pleasanton CA

Sunday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inklings Coffee and Tea

No reviews yet

Inklings Coffee & Tea Is A Specialty Coffee Shop In Downtown Pleasanton. Inklings Exists To Seek The Good Of The City. It’s Not Just About The Best Cup Of Coffee You’ve Ever Had; It’s About Creating A Place For The Community To Gather.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston