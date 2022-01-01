Go
LoKey Cafe

Coffee for regular ass people!

903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102

Popular Items

Crunchy Thai Salad (239 kcal, 10g Protein, 11g Fat, 24g Net Carbs)$12.00
The crunch of this salad comes from chard, napa cabbage, red cabbage, sliced red bell peppers, carrots, green onion, and crushed peanuts. You'll love the sweetness of fresh sliced mango that sits on top. Pair this salad with our housemade Thai Peanut dressing. Looking for a little more protein? Just add some sous vide chicken breast or marinated roasted tofu.
Lemon Huckleberry Donut (Keto Friendly)$4.25
Rose Hill
A lovely spring latte with rose, lavender, vanilla, and a fresh lemon peel. Just like walking through Rose Hill on a sunny day.
Iced Americano
Golden Key Americano
Hot or iced, this americano holds the key to your heart with white chocolate, honey, cinnamon, and a splash of cream.
Avocado Toast (*This item does not have a nutrition breakdown)$7.00
A whole avocado, smashed and served on a slice of sourdough, topped with pickled red onion, hemp hearts and Sriracha (if you're feeling spicy).
*Please note: this item does not have a nutrition breakdown.
Location

903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102

Spokane WA

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
