Lokl Cafe

80 South Street

Popular Items

Spinach Pie$7.50
Flaky fillo dough filled with feta cheese, spinach, and herbs.
Yaya’s frittata$11.00
Whole egg with leeks, goat cheese & topped with yaya's salsa on Ciabatta.
Nitro$5.50
Rich cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.
Fredo Cappuccino iced$4.75
Two shots of espresso topped with cold, frothed milk.
Latte$4.75
Freshly-ground, rich espresso topped with velvety steamed milk.
Matcha (Latte)$5.00
Tuna$10.00
Tuna, black pepper and lemon mayo, pickled onion, arugula, and organic olive oil on a multigrain sliced bread.
Chicken, Avocado, Bacon$11.50
Prime chicken breast and fresh avocado with crispy bacon on a baguette.
Drip Coffee
Rich, freshly-ground drip coffee.
Cold Brew$4.50
Freshly-ground drip coffee brewed in crisp cold water.
Location

80 South Street

MORRISTOWN NJ

Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
